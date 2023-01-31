‘Hold Tinubu Responsible’ – Melaye Reacts To Attack On Buhari In Kano

The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO), Senator Dino Melaye, has reacted to the alleged attack on President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano State.

Naija News reported that some angry youths in Kano State, on Monday, hauled stones at the advance convoy of President Buhari and helicopter during an official visit to the state.

However, in spite of the heavy security presence mounted on the routes leading to Ahmadu Bello way where the President was to launch one of the projects, the protesting youths had time to embarrass the President.

Reacting to the development in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Monday, Melaye claimed that the alleged fight between the President and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was the reason for the incident.

The former lawmaker said the attack was allegedly sponsored by Tinubu to embarrass President Buhari, adding that the plot to attack Buhari was orchestrated in Burdillon, home of the APC flag bearer.

He wrote, “The fight between Tinubu and Buhari is entering a new dimension. The attack in Kano was properly coordinated and funded allegedly by Asiwaju.

“The meeting to push Buhari to submission or face sponsored attack in the north was said to be hatched in Burdillon. Me, I am busy with Atiku.

”The PCC of PDP condemns all forms of violence before, during, and after the election. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Governor of Kano can’t wash their hands off this colossal embarrassment. Aminu Fegge, one prominent face seen on one of the videos making rounds on social media.”