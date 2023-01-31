He Needs Urgent Surgery – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Raises Alarm Over IPOB’s Leader Health

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said that he needs urgent surgery to treat his impaired left ear drum.

Naija News recalls that an unconfirmed report making the rounds on social media earlier alleged that the embattled leader was poisoned.

However, Kanu’s brother, Emmanuel Kanu insisted that when he spoke to him there were no indications that such an incident had occurred.

Shedding more light on the IPOB’s leader health, Ejiofor stated that urgent medical attention was needed to address Kanu’s health.

The lawyer lamented over the lack of adequate medical facilities at the Department of State Service (DSS) to treat Kanu’s ailment, especially the severe pains in his left ear drum that has become greatly impaired following the torture and beating he received in Kenya before being renditioned back to Nigeria in June, 2021.

Ejiofor said: “Kanu also recounted that a previous scan at the instance of the SSS revealed that he must undergo an advanced surgical procedure to repair his left ear drum that has become greatly impaired by the severe torture and beating he received from agents of the Federal Government when he was forcibly kidnapped in Kenya and savagely renditioned back to Nigeria in June, 2021.

“He narrated how the DSS doctor had emphatically told him that if after 45 days from November 18, 2022 when he was examined, his case had not improved, then he must undergo immediate surgery to save whatever remains of his left ear.”

Kanu’s counsel disclosed that the IPOB leader had lamented that several reminders and pleas to the DSS to carry out their medical doctor’s instructions have met a brick wall.

“Being held in solitary confinement, the DSS has also bluntly refused him access to his private doctor for independent medical assessment as ordered by the court.”