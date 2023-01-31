Emefiele Apologises To Reps For Not Honouring Previous Invitations [Video]

The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Governor, Godwin Emefiele has apologised to the H ouse of Representatives ad hoc committee on the currency redesign and naira swap policy for failing to honour past invitations.

Naija News earlier reported that the CBN Governor finally appeared before the ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Emefiele, who had ignored previous invitations from the lawmakers to appear before the committee, finally decided to face the lawmakers on Tuesday over the issue of the cashless policy and deadline for the replacement of old currency notes.

This development prompted the members of the Green Chamber to threaten to issue a warrant of arrest against the apex bank governor.

During last Thursday’s plenary, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said he will issue a warrant to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to compel the attendance of Emefiele to respond to the summon of the House.

While addressing the committee, Emefiele explained that he had been out of the country hence his failure to honour previous invitations.

The CBN Governor also appreciated the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ado Doguwa, and members of the committee for inviting him to come and explain the CBN policy to the lawmakers.