Different Masquerades Attend Tinubu’s Anambra Rally (Video)

A video showing the moment various kinds of masquerades graced the presidential rally of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Anambra has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, and his running mate, Kashima Shettima and some top chieftain of the party were on the ground for the campaign.

The former Lagos governor, who was received by an ecstatic massive crowd, also enjoyed the presence of traditional masquerades at his rally in Anambra State.

Watch the moment the masquerades made their way into the rally below;

Youths Attack APC Bus In Anambra

Meanwhile, a bus carrying snacks meant to be distributed to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State on Tuesday was ambushed by some youths.

According to reports, the youths that attacked the bus were among those waiting to welcome the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu.

The youths had surrounded the bus to plead for the snacks which were parked in cartons in a 608 bus.

Some officials of the party were about to share the snacks when a huge crowd invaded the scene, causing them to shut the door of the bus while the driver drove off.

The youths who were desperate chased down the bus, broke open the back door and took as many snacks as they wanted.