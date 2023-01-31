‘Chukwueze Is Among Most Productive Players In La Liga’

Samuel Chukwueze, a Nigeria international who currently plays for Villarreal, has been named one of the most productive players in La Liga since 2022.

A Leading provider of worldwide sports data OptaJose announced this on their official Twitter account on Monday.

According to OptaJose, Chukwueze is one of just five players in the top division of Spain to have double-digit goals and assists since 2022 across all competitions.

The Nigerian’s inclusion was expected after his remarkable performance, which was essential to Villareal’s recovery from a lackluster start to the year.

The 23-year-old, who was a member of the team that won the Europa League in 2021 after defeating Manchester United in the final, has been a key player for Villarreal this season, tallying eight goals and seven assists across all competitions to bring his career total to 10 goals and 10 assists since January 2022.

Vinicius Jr., a Brazilian star for Real Madrid, and Ousmane Dembele, a forward for Barcelona, are also included on the list.

The Los Blancos striker is in first place with 21 goals and 14 assists, while Dembele is in second with 10 goals and 18 assists.

Jose Morales, a recent signing from Levante to Villarreal, is third on the list with 17 goals and 11 assists, while Rodrygo, a Madrid player, is fourth with 15 goals and 12 assists. While Chukwueze occupies the 5th spot.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, reached a personal best in 2022 by being named to the La Liga Team of the Week three times.

He has established himself as one of the Yellow Submarines’ key players, and he has started nine out of the team’s last ten games.