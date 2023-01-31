Breaking: Finally Emefiele Appears Before House Of Rep Committee

The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Governor, Godwin Emefiele has finally appeared before the ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives.

Naija News reports that the CBN boss after a failed attempt to appear before the committee finally decided to face the lawmakers on Tuesday over the issue of the cashless policy and deadline for the replacement of old currency notes.

It was gathered that Emefiele, who failed to appear before the Committee last week did today after the House threatened to invoke the provisions of section 89(1)(d) of the Constitution by issuing a warrant of arrest today to compel him to appear.

The CBN Governor, who was said to have appeared with some of his assistants, went into a brief Executive session with members of the committee.

Meanwhile, Naija News earlier reported that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila is expected to sign the warrant of arrest against the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele during plenary on Tuesday.

The development was confirmed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu during an interview with Tribune.

Kalu disclosed that the majority leader in the house, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa met with President Muhammadu Buhari where he briefed on the need for Emefiele to appear before the house over the new cash withdrawal limit and cash swap policy.

He further stated that Emefiele had always acted without briefing the Parliament on the policies reeled out.

Kalu noted that it became important to compel him to brief the Parliament in line with Section 8 subsection 4 of the CBN Act.

He said: “At the last sitting, there was a resolution by the House that the Speaker will sign a warrant of arrest for the Inspector General of Police to compel the appearance of the CBN Governor if there’s no communication from CBN either directly by the CBN Governor or anybody designate to do that.”