Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 31st January 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 30th January, below.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N740 and sell at N745 on Monday 30th January 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government have again come under fire over the issue of the new naira notes.

Naija News reports that the presidential candidates of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Malik Ado-Ibrahim and his Social Democratic Party (SDP)counterpart, Adewole Adebayo, have slammed both the CBN and the Federal Government for allegedly not having a plan for the swap of the new naira notes.

According to them, the naira redesign policy and its implementation was not well planned out, as they wondered why the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed wasn’t carried along in the fiscal and monetary policies.

This platform gathered that both presidential candidates bared their minds over the challenges faced by Nigerians concerning the new naira swap when they were featured on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.

The SDP flag bearer opined that he didn’t think there was any planning behind the naira swap, adding that he wouldn’t want the central bank to look like an extension of the politics of Nigeria.

Adebayo submitted that “There is no planning, there is no definition of the stakeholders, there is no project management parameters, no timeline, and no simulation done. The process is not supposed to be chaotic, the economy is a sensitive thing and you must balance it.

“The currency is so central to the economy because the currency is the means of exchange and the central bank is not supposed to allow itself to be subject for political interpretation.

“So, even this idea of going to the President to take permission for an extension, there is a board of governors for the central bank, it is supposed to be an internal business of the central bank.”

Also giving his own take, Ado-Ibrahim of the YPP observed that the policy was a great idea with bad execution, noting that it looks too political and thus doesn’t give the people confidence.