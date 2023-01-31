Arsenal’s Elneny To Be Sidelined For An “Extended Period”

Arsenal midfielder, Mohamed Elneny will be sidelined for an “extended period” after undergoing surgery for a “serious” knee injury.

This month, the 30-year-old Egyptian international suffered an injury during practice.

Arsenal stated that they want to have a “more definite timeframe” for Elneny’s comeback once he begins his recovery.

Chelsea’s midfielder Jorginho will sign with the Gunners on Tuesday for £12 million.

The Gunners decided to go for Jorginho after they had two offers for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected.

Elneny last made an appearance on January 9 in Arsenal’s 3-0 FA Cup third-round win over Oxford. He also contributed to the game’s opening goal in that game.

He has only participated in eight games this season across all competitions due to a thigh ailment.

“Everyone at the club will offer Mo all the support he needs and work hard with him to return to action as soon as possible“, a statement from Arsenal read.

Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon’s fullback Pedro Porro is currently in London for a medical before sealing his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spanish international, who is also capable of playing as a wingback, will initially sign a loan deal with Spurs, but there is a buy option that requires a payment of 45 million euros this summer.

The 23-year-old defender had a 2-season spell at Manchester City before now, but couldn’t make it into City’s starting lineup.

Naija News recalls that Porro spent two years on loan at City before last summer’s £7 million transfer to Sporting.

Although the structure of the deal with Spurs is complicated, it is anticipated to be completed by the deadline of 23:00 GMT.

Porro would be Tottenham’s second January signing following the arrival of midfielder Arnaut Danjuma, who arrived on loan from Villarreal for the remainder of the season.