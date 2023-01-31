Connect with us

Arsenal’s Elneny To Be Sidelined For An “Extended Period”

 

Arsenal midfielder, Mohamed Elneny will be sidelined for an “extended period” after undergoing surgery for a “serious” knee injury.

This month, the 30-year-old Egyptian international suffered an injury during practice.

Arsenal stated that they want to have a “more definite timeframe” for Elneny’s comeback once he begins his recovery.

Chelsea’s midfielder Jorginho will sign with the Gunners on Tuesday for £12 million.

The Gunners decided to go for Jorginho after they had two offers for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected.

Elneny last made an appearance on January 9 in Arsenal’s 3-0 FA Cup third-round win over Oxford. He also contributed to the game’s opening goal in that game.

He has only participated in eight games this season across all competitions due to a thigh ailment.

Everyone at the club will offer Mo all the support he needs and work hard with him to return to action as soon as possible“, a statement from Arsenal read.

Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon’s fullback Pedro Porro is currently in London for a medical before sealing his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Sporting Lisbon’s fullback Pedro Porro who is on the verge of joining Tottenham today.

The Spanish international, who is also capable of playing as a wingback, will initially sign a loan deal with Spurs, but there is a buy option that requires a payment of 45 million euros this summer.

The 23-year-old defender had a 2-season spell at Manchester City before now, but couldn’t make it into City’s starting lineup.

Naija News recalls that Porro spent two years on loan at City before last summer’s £7 million transfer to Sporting.

Although the structure of the deal with Spurs is complicated, it is anticipated to be completed by the deadline of 23:00 GMT.

Porro would be Tottenham’s second January signing following the arrival of midfielder Arnaut Danjuma, who arrived on loan from Villarreal for the remainder of the season.

