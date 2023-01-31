APC Supporters Attacked In Osun, PDP Reacts

Some supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were reportedly attacked on Monday in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Reports obtained by Naija News alleged that some staunch supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) went about the Akogun area of Okerewe Ward II, in Ife-East Local Government Area of the state yesterday hunting on APC members.

They were said to have begun the chaotic event threatening to deal with anyone seen with caps carrying the APC logo and inscriptions.

It was gathered that the incident happened when members of the PDP were having their political rally along Itakogun. One Olawale Omoniyi, who claimed to have witnessed the event, told Daily Post that a woman, simply identified as Mrs Bola, was the first to destroy APC banners in the area.

According to him, the lady led her party members and pointed at some APC supporters seated at a particular place in the area known to be their flash point and immediately attacked them.

Another resident, who confirmed himself to be a victim of the attack, Salam Mustapha, said, “I was playing at the Tamac since morning when I just heard information that members of the PDP had vowed to attack whoever wore a cap bearing the APC logo henceforth. I then put off my hat and kept it somewhere.

“Around 5:00 pm, the PDP members were holding a rally along Omisore area in Ile-Ife, and I was about to leave my mother’s shop when I heard them shouting APC thief among other imprinted names. I was going peacefully together with another person.

“I could discover that a woman allegedly destroyed Mr Adejobi Adeyinka (ESOH), the APC House of Assembly candidate’s billboards in Okerewe junction. Some boys had their carnival yesterday, and they were having their get-together today, and the place is known as APC ‘Tamac”.

He explained further that: “These people went to them to ask them politely to stop destroying the banners, and that was how the altercation started. The PDP members immediately went to invite some suspected cult members who brought dangerous weapons and started attacking people in the area.

“Many people sustained various degrees of injury. I was wounded in the hands. They later proceeded to the APC party secretariats in Ife Central and East, destroying properties in the secretariats. I even heard that one Hausa man who wore an APC cap was beaten to a comma”.

APC Members Started The Chaos

However, a member of the PDP who confided in the news platform gave a different testimony of the event than Omoniyi.

The citizen, who spoke on anonymity, said the attack was caused by members of the APC who allegedly attacked Mrs Bola first when members of the party were holding a peaceful rally along Omisore.

He reiterated that APC members were the ones who first attacked members of the PDP in the area.

He described the attack as barbaric and senseless, which should be condemned by all right-thinking men. He called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the attack and make perpetrators face the law.