APC Chieftain Lists Main Perpetrators Of Anti-party Activities In PDP

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Josef Onoh, has accused some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being the perpetrators of anti-party activities.

Onoh made the accusation while reacting to the recent suspension of the former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP for an alleged anti-party activity.

In a chat with Vanguard on Monday, Onoh said it was a great injustice to have slammed Nnamani with such a harsh measure without following due process.

He stated that PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the National Chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu; and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has allegedly committed worse anti-party activities than Nnamani.

Onoh, therefore, called for the suspension of Atiku, Ayu, and Tambuwal for being the main perpetrators of anti-party activities in the main opposition party.

He said: “It’s ridiculous that PDP is suspending, expelling, and threatening innocent members of their political party, including the G-5 Governors, who are insisting that the Constitutions of Nigeria and PDP must be obeyed, and exonerating Atiku Abubakar, Iyorcha Ayu, and Tambuwal who are the main perpetrators of anti-party activities in PDP.

“If PDP refuses to do the right thing by suspending Atiku and co, the Nigerian people should do the right thing by voting them out to save our country from collapse.

“The vaguer the phrase ‘anti-party activities’ is in any constitution, the more its interpretation and implementation on perceived political opponents is done with impunity. In the PDP, Section 58(1) (f) simply states that: ‘Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, the Party shall have the power to discipline any member who engages in anti-party activities’.

“The APC went further to beef up the Section a bit when it states in Article 21(A)(ii) of its Constitution that ‘Offenses against the Party shall include anti-Party activities or any conduct which is likely to embarrass or have an adverse effect on the party or bring the party into hatred, contempt, ridicule or disrepute.’ The Labour Party (LP) has an almost identical provision in its Constitution as stipulated in Article 19(B) (2) which states that ‘Anti-Party activities by conducting self in a manner likely to embarrass the party or bring it into hatred, contempt, ridicule or disrepute in whatever manner.’

“It went further to include carrying out anti-party propaganda as one of the offences in Article 19(B) (5). One general provision common to all Political Parties is that any party member who commits anti-party activity must be made to face a disciplinary committee and the Committee must ensure the observance of natural justice which guarantees a fair hearing for any accused person on the principle of audi alteram partem literally meaning listen to the other side or let the other side be heard as well.”