Again Atiku’s Camp Picks On Tinubu, Says He Has Made Over 20 Gaffes

The camp of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has again picked on his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu over his alleged public gaffes.

Naija News reports that Atiku’s special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, indicated on Monday that Tinubu has made over 20 gaffes publicly since he declared his intention to contest as president.

According to him, Tinubu’s “constant gaffes” were becoming embarrassing, adding that they are alleged “effects of his failing health” which present a danger to national security.

Shaibu, in a statement he signed on Monday, noted that the APC flagbearer still goofed again yesterday in Akwa Ibom during the party’s campaign rally when he described Atiku as a former Senate President, despite him never contesting for any legislative election.

He advanced that such errors at world meetings could negatively affect Nigeria’s image because “the Bola Tinubu who served as governor is different now.”

Atiku’s aide further remarked that “The Bola Tinubu of today lacks the capacity to lead a nation of 200 million people most of whom are living in abject poverty.

“It is really not about his age since many leaders across the world are also advanced in age. It is about his mien, his utterances and faux pas.

“Nigerians have a right to demand that any aspirant to that office should be in the best state of health. Nigerians must not allow themselves to be deceived.”

He recounted how Tinubu in time past has passed several comments like recruitment of 50 million youths into the Army to solve the unemployment problem, and advice to Nigerians to renew their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) before they expire, among others.

Shaibu explained that Tinubu and his allies usually say he lacks physical capacity but makes up for it in intelligence because the “Presidency of Nigeria is not wrestling.’’

However, he differed, saying Tinubu’s handlers are “acting like a cabal”, trusting that if he eventually wins and in Aso Rock, “he will have the best medical attention and delegate important activities of state to them.”