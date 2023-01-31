AfDB To Build Food Facility Worth $1.5bn For Nigeria, Others

The president of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina has said the bank has put in place a $1.5bn emergency food production facility to support food sufficiency in Africa.

Adesina made this known in a recent interview at the office of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, when he paid a visit on Monday.

He noted that the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, which had seen prices of wheat and maize rise, had triggered the urgency for such a need.

Adesina added that with a food production facility, 34 countries will be supported and over 20 million farmers will produce roughly 38 million metric tons of food valued at $12bn.

He expressed confidence that Africa would not have a food crisis as a result of the war in Ukraine.

He disclosed that a Feed Africa Summit in Dakar, Senegal, which had about 34 heads of state in attendance, including President Muhammadu Buhari was able to mobilise $30bn in support of food and agriculture delivery compact of countries in Africa.