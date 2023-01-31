2023: ‘What A Dead End’ – Dele Momodu Reacts To Wike’s Purported Plan To Deliver 25% Votes For Tinubu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has reacted to the purported plan of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to deliver 25% votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that Wike had in December 2022 promised to publicly name his preferred presidential candidate in January 2023 ahead of the February poll but failed after raising the hope of many Nigerians.

A former Nigerian journalist residing in Pennsylvania, Jackson Ude, in a tweet on Tuesday, alleged that Wike is afraid of suspension and has directed his caucus and local government chairmen to support Tinubu.

He tweeted: “A coward Gov. Nyesom Wike, after a meeting, has told his caucus and local government chairmen in the state that he is not publicly naming his preferred presidential candidate. He directed them to work for Bola Tinubu of the APC and ensure he get 25%. Wike fears suspension.”

Reacting via his social media page, Dele Momodu, described the report as an anticlimactic case, saying that Wike could not boldly announce his favourite candidate after threatening for many months.

The former presidential aspirant noted that securing 25% voted for Tinubu is still small to help him win against Atiku.

He added that the PDP flagbearer would win the election and former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi and the state gubernatorial candidate, Tonye Cole, will take the credit.

He wrote: “This news is such an anticlimactic case… After threatening for so many months, Governor Nyesom Wike could not announce his favorite and favored Presidential candidate GIDIGBA…

“Even if chief Bola Tinubu gets 25 percent in Rivers State, it is too little to help him win against H.E Atiku Abubakar the only certified National candidate, and former Governor Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi and Mr Tonye Cole will take the credit… What a dead end!!”