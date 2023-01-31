2023: Save PDP, Nigerians From Election Riggers – Gov. Ishaku Begs INEC

A call has gone out to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday to save the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Nigerians from alleged election riggers at the polls next month.

Naija News reports that the Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku called on INEC to insist on using the Bimodal Voter accreditation System (BVAS) for the conduct of the election to save Nigerians and the PDP.

According to the governor, the turnout from the Osun governorship election was an indication that Nigerians are in need of a PDP administration to reshape the country for better development as well as unite the people.

Ishaku made the pronouncement at the inauguration of the state PDP governorship campaign council in Jalingo.

He submitted that INEC must save the nation’s unity and the PDP from election what he described as election riggers by playing her independent and credible role.

The governor, who described the tribunal judgement against the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke as a miscarriage of justice submitted that PDP was out to save the country from the untold hardship being subjected to Nigerians.

He stated that “While I call on every citizen of Taraba to stay clear from any form of election violence as the security would deal decisively with anyone caught in the act, I wish to state here that INEC must insist on the use of BVAS to save Nigerians and the PDP from election riggers.

“The Osun governorship election is a proof and an indication that Nigerians need a PDP administration to reshape the country and unite the people for better development. The Tribunal judgement against governor Adeleke is a miscarriage of justice, I call on the upper court to dismiss the irritating judgement.

“For us in Taraba, our campaign is going to be a door–door campaign and I believe that our physical projects would buy the people’s conscience to vote for Atiku as president, Agbu as governor and all the national and state houses of assembly candidates.”