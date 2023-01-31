2023: As Nigerians Await His Preferred Candidate, Wike Says Rivers People Will ‘Pepper’ PDP National Leadership

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has hinted that the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to be resolved.

This is as he vowed on Tuesday that the people of Rivers State would punish the national leadership of the PDP in the forthcoming polls.

Wike who had promised to reveal his preferred presidential candidate before the end of January 2023, however, failed to specifically mention who he will be supporting in the February 25 election.

The Rivers State Governor who spoke at the Community Secondary School in Akinima Town during the Rivers State PDP Campaign inauguration at Ahoada West Local Government Area however told the people of his state to vote for the PDP in the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly elections.

But for the presidential election on which he was silent, Wike said voters in the state would “pepper” the PDP national leadership in the forthcoming poll.

It would be recalled that Wike and other aggrieved Governors of the PDP popularly called the G5 Governors have vowed not to support the 2023 PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar except Iyorchia Ayu resigns as the party’s national chairman and is replaced by a southerner.

Speaking at the campaign rally on Tuesday the Rivers State Governor accused the PDP national leadership of abandoning the people of the state when flood ravaged their communities but visited other states who had similar experiences.

According to him, that could be easily interpreted as hatred for the people of Rivers State on the part of the PDP national leadership.

He said with the “Rivers State does not matter” mentality, the voters would “pepper” the PDP national leadership in the forthcoming poll.

He said: “You had a problem, a major problem. Ahoada West, Ahoada East, Abua-Odua, had a major flooding problem. After they’ll say we are in the same party. Is there anybody from the national of our party that came to visit Ahoada West, Ahoada East, and Abua?

“But they went to other States, which means that they don’t like us. If somebody says he doesn’t like you, will you force yourself on them?”

Don’t Allow APC Ballot Snatchers

Speaking further, Governor Wike urged the people of the state not to allow ballot snatchers to prevail as he appealed to them to outsmart such people.

He urged them to mobilize massively and vote for PDP candidates alone.

He said: “What I want to advise you this time is, don’t allow those ballot box snatchers in APC to try it again. Luckily this election is not election of snatching ballot boxes or paper. It is election that will be done electronically and transmitted electronically. All we need from you is to mobilise your people unit to unit.”