Video: Moment Tinubu Arrived Akwa Ibom For Campaign

The presidential candidate of the All Progress Congress ( APC), Bola Tinubu has arrived in Uyo, Akwa Ibom for the party’s campaign rally that was rescheduled for Monday.

Naija News reports that the presidential campaign rally for Tinubu/Shettima ticket which was hitherto slated for Thursday in Uyo was shifted to Monday, January 30, 2023.

It was gathered that a former deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, Uwem Udoma told pressmen last week that “This is to inform all APC members in Akwa Ibom State and the general public, that the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Rally for Akwa Ibom State, earlier scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 12th 2023, at the Unity Park, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, has been postponed to Monday, January 30th, 2023.

“The president and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari will be attending the Akwa Ibom rally.”

He added that the CPC was still tinkering on the new venue for the rally.”

Below are videos from Uyo from the campaign venue in the stadium: