Tinubu: PDP Slams APC Campaign Council Over Campaign Of Calumny Allegations

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) over the allegation of plotting to unleash fake news against the ruling party’s flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that the APC campaign council alleged that the PDP is planning to use fake news in Hausa to malign, defame and illegitimise the party and Tinubu ahead of the polls.

A statement on Sunday in Abuja by APC PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, said the PDP perfected the alleged plot with a team working from the main opposition party’s national headquarters at Wadata House in Abuja.

But reacting to the allegations, PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the ruling party is scared of losing the forthcoming elections, stressing that the opposition party was not aware of the claims.

He accused the ruling party of having castigated the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, without the PDP raising any alarm.

He said, “Where is this rumour coming from? If what they say the PDP is about to do is not true, why are they losing sleep? If they are clean, why are they worried? As far as we are concerned, the rumour emanated from the pit of hell. We are not aware of this.

“Whatever they fear that PDP will say, if it is not true, it will not hold any water. Have they not done the same thing about our own presidential candidate?”