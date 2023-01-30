Tight Security As Buhari Storms Kano

The security situation in the Kano metropolis was improved on Monday morning ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari‘s arrival in the state capital.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader is expected to be in the state today for a one-day working visit where he is scheduled to commission nine projects executed by the Federal and State governments.

Some projects to be commissioned during the visit include the Dala Dry Inland Port, an NSIA 10MW Grid Solar Project, and Galaxy Backbone Office Complex/Data Centre, among others.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force, the Civil Defence Corps, the Federal Roads Safety Corps as well as the state’s Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) were stationed at sensitive locations and major roads in the city as early as 7:00 am this morning in preparation for the president’s arrival.

The roads manned by the security operatives include Sabo Bakin Zuwo road, formerly known as State Road, Emir’s Palace Road, Ahmadu Bello Way and Audu Bako Way.

Speaking with journalists on the development, Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, said arrangements had been concluded to receive the President.

Garba said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje would soon receive the President and his entourage for the event today.

The Commissioner disclosed also that President Buhari will during the visit commission the Kano State Data Centre at Audu Bako Secretariat, Tier Data Centre and office complex at Galaxy Backbone Limited Project at Ahmadu Bello Way.

Other projects are Cancer Treatment Centre at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu; Muhammadu Buhari Road Rotary Interchange at NNPC Station, along Maiduguri Road; Aliko Dangote Ultra-Modern Skill Acquisition Centre, Zaria Road and a Federal Government Housing Units at Gandun Sarki, Darmanawa.

The presidential visit was initially billed for Friday but was shelved over fears of protest by the people over the Naira notes swap.