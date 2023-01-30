Stop Abusing Buhari During Your Rallies – Tinubu Fires PDP

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against abusing and attacking President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Benin, Edo State capital, on Sunday, Tinubu said the president was not bothered by the attacks and abuses by chieftains of the main opposition party, stressing that the attacks and abuses lacked basis.

The former Governor of Lagos State argued that the constant criticism of the Buhari administration by the PDP is uncalled for and grossly misplaced, saying that the opposition party is suffering from its six years of failure while in power.

According to Tinubu, PDP leaders attacking the Buhari government know that APC in eight years has performed than 16 years of PDP.

He said: “People who can’t give power to Nigeria say they want to come back. In only eight years, APC put rail back. We are putting refineries back and we will produce for you.

“They can abuse Buhari from morning till night. He does not hear their abuse. Abuse him, rail he provided, Second Niger Bridge he provided, Lagos-Ibadan expressway he provided. Benin-Ore Port will be done so that you don’t need to come to Lagos to clear your goods.”

Present at the town hall meeting were Deputy Director-General of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, former Edo State Governor, Professor Oserhiemen Osunbor, former Edo State APC governorship candidate Pastor Ize Iyamu, Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN).