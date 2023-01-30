Shehu Sani Reacts As Chimaroke Nnamani Shares Campaign Poster With PDP And APC Logos

Former Senator Representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted after Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Chimaroke Nnamani, changed his display picture on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

Naija News recalls that the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was earlier suspended by the party for his involvement in anti-party activities since the commencement of the 2023 election campaigns.

However, Nnamani via his Twitter page shared his campaign poster as the 2023 PDP candidate of Enugu East Senatorial Zone alongside the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He noted that the new campaign poster is officially now his display picture on Twitter.

Shehu Sani reacted to Nnamani’s new profile picture and described him as a distinguished half-cast.

He wrote: “My Distinguished Halfcast”

Nnamani: There Is Widespread Rebellion In PDP

Meanwhile, the chief spokesperson of the Tinubu presidential campaign team, Festus Keyamo has declared that there is widespread rebellion in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 elections.

He submitted in a statement on Monday that the insensitive decision of the PDP to go against the zoning arrangement in choosing its 2023 presidential candidate has caused sharp divisions within the party.

Keyamo said though many people are not expressing it, the results will show during the February 25 presidential election.

The APC chieftain however commended Senator Chimaroke Nnamani who is a chieftain of the PDP but is openly supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.