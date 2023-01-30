See How The People Of Zamfara Reacted To Atiku’s Presidential Rally (Pictures)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa have pulled a huge crowd in their presidential rally in Zamfara state.

Naija News reports that the rally took place in Gusau the Zamfara state capital city on Monday.

The media centre of the party’s governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal issued a statement on Sunday stating that PDP mega rally will provide another opportunity for the good people of Zamfara to affirm the strength of the PDP in the State and as well show their disdain for the APC-led government at all levels.

Below are pictures from the campaign.