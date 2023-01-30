Sean Dyche Succeeds Frank Lampard At Everton

Sean Dyche has been appointed as the new manager of Everton, with a two-and-a-half-year deal that runs through June 2025.

Former Nottingham Forest winger Ian Woan will serve as the assistant manager to Sean Dyche, and former England international Steve Stone will serve as the first-team coach.

Last week, Naija News reported that Everton fired the club’s coach, Frank Lampard, and started negotiating with a couple of coaches including Sean Dyche.

Lampard was forced out of the relegation-threatened club after the club was pushed to the 19th place in the Premier League with two points below safety.

After nearly ten years with the Clarets, Dyche, 51, was fired by Burnley in April of last year. Since then, he has been jobless.

In a statement, Dyche said it was “an honor to become Everton manager” and noted that his first game in charge will be a top-flight matchup at home on 4 February against league leaders Arsenal.

“My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track”, the former Burnley coach said.

“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want.

“That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort, and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for a long time.

“We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

“We aim to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate.

“There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That’s the job of me and my staff.”

Everton still has 18 games left, and after hosting Arsenal on February 11, they will travel to play Merseyside rivals, Liverpool.

Since investing in the team in February 2016, majority owner Farhad Moshiri of Everton has appointed seven managers.