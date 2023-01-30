Photos: Peter Obi Storms Jigawa For Campaign, Meets Emir

The standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, was in Jigawa State on Monday for his presidential campaign rally.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State was received at the local airport by chieftains of the party, supporters and well-wishers.

The LP flag bearer with his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, also met with the Emir of Duste and other traditional leaders in the state before setting out for the rally which held in Duste.

See photos below;

Why I Am Contesting As A Nigerian

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has come out to clear the air about contesting as a Nigerian and not as a Biafra agitator.

According to him, he is running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Nigerian.

Obi cleared the air that he wasn’t contesting in support of any Biafra agitation because according to him Biafra war stopped existing about 52 years ago and it has remained so for him.

Naija News reports that the Labour Party flag bearer made this pronouncement when he was featured on Brekete Family Show in Abuja.