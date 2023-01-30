PHOTOS: Osinbajo Meets EU Delegation In Abuja Ahead Elections

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met with the European Union (EU) delegation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Naija News reports that Osinbajo met with EU Chief Elections Observer, Barry Andrews; and the Ambassador of the EU to Nigeria, Ms. Samuela Isopi, at the State House, Abuja

However, details of the meeting have not been disclosed as at the time of filing this report.

Recall that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, similarly met with the EU delegation led by Andrews last week.

The chief observer reportedly told Gbajabiamila that the EU mission was happy to be invited to observe the polls, just as it had done on “seven previous occasions”.

Andrews assured the Speaker that the body had its work cut out and had a reliable data-collection methodology to give a report on the outcome of the polls.