PDP Do Not Deserve Your Votes – Ex-Sokoto Gov, Wamakko Tells Citizens

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration is the worst and has done nothing to retain power in Sokoto State, says a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

The former governor, who spoke during an APC rally in Bodinga Local Government Area of the state during the weekend, said PDP was worthless to both women, and youths and should not be voted in the coming general elections.

“The PDP government has failed the people of the state in all ramifications. Tell me what they have done for the people of the state. Is there anything they have done for our youths or women or other segments of our society? They have done nothing. They don’t deserve your votes again,” he said.

On his part, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, berated the state’s ruling party, saying it failed woefully, citing its semi-urban water scheme in some LGAs which he claimed were commissioned but still not functioning.

He, therefore, urged the residents to vote wisely in the coming election to rescue the state from the hand of the ruling party.

On his part, the governorship candidate of APC, Ahmed Aliyu, said if elected into office, he would focus on eight areas of human development, including security, education, water supply and local government autonomy.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Isa Sadiq Achida, said they were in Bodinga not to campaign but to thank residents for their assured support of the party.

Earlier, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, boasted that his administration had performed very well and urged the electorate to vote massively for the PDP during the March 11 poll.

The PDP governor, while reflecting on his governance, said, “We thank the people of Sokoto State for ensuring our victory in 2019, which made us remain in the government house. We thank God that the people of the state are witnessing the massive good work of our administration in the state in terms of infrastructure, agriculture, education, and youth development, among others.

“I also want to assure you that Mallam Sa’idu Umar will continue to build upon our achievements when he assumes office in 2023 by the special grace of God.”