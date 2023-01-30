Osun Tribunal: Your Love For Me Is Appreciated – Adeleke Tells Protesters

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has reacted to protests in some parts of the state following the decision of the election petition tribunal to sack him from office.

The Governor in his reaction to the protests after Friday’s tribunal ruling, appreciated the people for their display of love and support for him. He however urged them to remain calm.

Adeleke promised that their mandate would be defended and no one would be allowed to take away the popular mandate either through the front or back door.

The Osun Governor in a statement on Sunday through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed said it is clear he won by a wide margin and justice would surely be done.

The statement reads: “The popular mandate will not be stolen either through front or backdoor.

“I have read stories of multiple protests and I have seen many videos from all over the state. From Central to West and East Senatorial District, I am overwhelmed by your open defence of our mandate. I express my appreciation to our people for their show of support. Your love for me is much appreciated.

“We have not done anything wrong. We won clearly with a wide margin. Local and foreign observers hailed our election as the best in recent Nigerian history. Be assured that by God and man, justice will be done. Our mandate won’t be stolen.

“I urge you to remain calm. We should not take the law into our hands. We have appealed the judgement and we are sure of victory by the Special Grace of God.”

Stop Sponsoring Protests

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a statement by its Acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal accused Governor Adeleke of sponsoring the protests rocking the state.

The party however added that the action won’t save the Governor from imminent defeat and removal from office.

Lawal said: “It was saddening that the sacked Governor Adeleke could be applauding and commending his sponsored protesters who went out to inflict inconvenience and violence on the inhabitants of the state under the guise of protesting the tribunal judgement that was not in the favour of the PDP candidate.

“Our appraisal of the Adeleke-sponsored protests was an unmistakable conclusion that the sacked governor and his party are bad losers who are thinking that they can whip up the undeserved sentiment of the people to curry unmerited favour from the court of the public.

“I must expressly state here that it is still within the purview of your fundamental human right to approach the Court of Appeal for redress instead of sponsoring violent protests in some towns across the state.

“Based on Friday’s tribunal judgement, it is illegal for Adeleke to be talking about any mandate as the authentic election results of the July 16, 2022 governorship election has expressly shown that the PDP candidate has no mandate to flaunt, talk less of claiming any.

“It should be known that the incidence of over-voting, the basis upon which Adeleke was purportedly declared the winner by the INEC as established by the tribunal, is nothing but an unfair play which, if left unturned, is capable of setting a very bad precedent for our democracy.

“Adeleke should emulate the spirit of sportsmanship and maturity such that was displayed by the APC and Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola having felt cheated, chose a lawful and legal way through which they became victorious today.”