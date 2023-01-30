Osun: APC, PDP, Trade Words Over Alleged Sponsored Protesters Contracted By Adeleke

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have locked horns again over an allegation that the state governor, Ademola Adeleke contracted protesters to kick against the verdict of the election tribunal from Friday.

It would be recalled that the Osun State governorship election tribunal on Friday sacked Adeleke by returning the mandate of the former governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who had challenged the outcome of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Delivering judgment on Friday, two out of the three-member panel of the tribunal held that Oyetola was able to prove that there was over-voting in some of the polling units.

Tetsea Kume, who read the majority decision, held that INEC did not comply substantially with the constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

However, Naija News gathered that in the aftermath of the verdict, it was gathered that some people purported to be PDP members took to the streets of Osogbo, the state capital to protest the outcome of the tribunal.

Many business owners in the city were reported to lock their places of business for fear of being attacked by hoodlums amid the unrest.

The PDP protesters marched through Osogbo, chanting songs denouncing the nullification of the governor’s victory.

But in its reaction to the protest, the state APC acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement on Sunday, in Osogbo, expressed concern that the PDP chose the option of attacking the judiciary simply because the tribunal judgement did not go its way.

According to the Osun APC, the protests were allegedly sponsored by Adeleke and the PDP and it could worsen their case, instead of adding positive value to it at the Appeal Court, where they intend to challenge the verdict.

The APC in the statement submitted that “I must expressly state here that it is still within the purview of your fundamental human right to approach the Court of Appeal for redress instead of sponsoring violent protests in some towns across the state.

“Based on Friday’s tribunal judgement, it is absolutely illegal for Adeleke to be talking about any mandate as the authentic election results of the July 16, 2022 governorship election has expressly shown that the PDP candidate has no mandate to flaunt talkless of claiming any.

“It should be known that the incidence of over-voting, the basis upon which Adeleke was purportedly declared the winner by the INEC as established by the tribunal, is nothing but an unfair play which if left unturned is capable of setting a very bad precedent for our democracy.

“No matter the magnitude of Adeleke’s sponsored protests and vilification and denigration of the judiciary, his current status as a sacked governor has the stamp of the law of the land.

“The Adeleke sponsored protests were without any effect as there is no nexus between justice and sentiment because the law will always take its cause without the heavens coming down.”

However, the state PP has also kicked against the allegation saying the protests were evidence that the people were not in support of the tribunal’s judgement.

The Osun PDP acting chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle in a counter statement noted that the protests were proof that Osun people rejected the ‘Buga verdict.’

Adekunle advanced that “The demonstration of support for Governor Adeleke was spontaneous and a direct revolt against attempt to steal a popular mandate. Our people trooped out and said No to that Kangaroo judgment.

“Nobody celebrated the evil ruling. Across towns and villages, the Osun people voluntarily rejected a bunch of electoral armed robbers.

“So we expect APC to be angry. They are unhappy because they lacked popular support.“