Oshoala Two Goals Away From Scoring 100 Goals For Barcelona

The super striker of the FC Barcelona women’s team, Asisat Oshoala has continued to prove that she is unstoppable this season.

On Sunday night, the prolific Asisat Oshoala who has been a part of the Barca team since 2019, scored a hat-trick against Granadilla Tenerife in the Spanish women’s league.

The 2021-2022 Primera División Top scorer scored the hat-trick in the first 60 minutes of the game before she was substituted in the 61st minute.

Asisat Oshoala’s hat-trick helped FC Barcelona to maintain their lead in the league after thrashing Tenerife 6-0. The hat trick has also drawn the Nigerian international closer to scoring 100 goals for FC Barcelona.

So far in the 2022-2023 season, Oshoala has scored 13 league goals for her club after making just 15 appearances.

In the last five games for the Spanish side, the Super Falcon of Nigeria star has netted nine goals which confirmed how great her current form is.

With her three goals against Granadilla Tenerife, Asisat Oshoala now has two more goals to score for Barca to record 100 goals for the Spanish giants.

Also, the three goals she scored on Sunday have pushed her to the second spot on the goalscorer chart in the Spanish women league. She is currently two goals behind Levante’s forward Alba Redondo.