Ortom Visits Nasarawa Counterpart, Sule Over Son’s Death

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Monday, paid a condolence visit to his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule, over the death of his son, Hassan Sule.

Naija News reports that also Ortom visited his Nasarawa colleague on Monday, January 30th, 2023 at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital over the recent killings in the state.

Speaking during the visit, Ortom urged politicians to refrain from making comments that will aggravate the insecurity issues in the country and create confusion.

“I want to implore people, particularly those in high places to restrain themselves from making utterances that will aggravate the problem and create confusion and apportion blame to people. I am really not happy with some utterances coming from very responsible people instead of trying to find out what happened,” Ortom lamented.

He said rather than making unguarded statements, people can verify any issue, emphasizing that “As Governors, our lines are at the disposal of the public. People can access us through our aides and security personnel, instead of making inflammatory statements that are not verified.”

According to the governor, in Nigeria today we have a general security problem that should not be left in the hands of the President or Governors alone to solve it.

He stressed that “Issues of security require collective and our strong will from all citizens of this country to work with the leadership to ensure we surmount the challenges.

“So, we must join hands together, irrespective of our feelings, we must ensure the rule of law and respect for human dignity at all times.”

Governor Ortom noted that, without security, there cannot be meaningful progress and development.

The governor on behalf of the Government and people of Benue State condoled with Nasarawa State Governor and prayed to God to give him the fortitude to bear the loss of his son and all those who were recently killed in the state, urging him to accept it as the will of God who gives and takes life.

He stressed that “Issues of security require collective and our strong will from all citizens of this country to work with the leadership to ensure we surmount the challenges.”