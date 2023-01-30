Novak Djokovic Says 2023 Australian Open Win Was Biggest Of His Life

The new world number one, Novak Djokovic has described his 2023 Australian Open victory as the biggest title win of his life.

Novak Djokovic, who missed the 2022 Australian Open due to covid-19 regulations, returned to the tournament in a grand style.

Despite struggling with a hamstring injury, a dispute with his father, Srdjan, and the challenge of having to face younger and more energetic tennis stars, Djokovic, 35, was able to push himself to the final of the 2023 Australian Open.

In the final on Sunday, the Serbian faced Stefanos Tsitsipas at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, and came out victorious to land his record 10th Australian Open title.

The victory means that Djokovic and his career rival Rafael Nadal have an equal number of Grand Slam men’s titles (22).

After his victory over Tsitsipas, Djokovic buried his face in his towel as he shed tears of joy for being able to overcome all the challenges to win the first grand slam of the year.

He said: “Only the team and the family know what we have been through in the last four or five weeks.

“I would say this is probably the biggest victory of my life, considering those circumstances.”

The Serb tennis legend added: “If I turn back the time two and a half weeks ago, I wasn’t really liking my chance in this tournament with the way I felt with my leg.

“Then it was just a matter of survival in every single match, trying to take it to the next round.

“The good thing about the Grand Slam is you have a day between the matches, so it allowed me to have more time than normal to get myself in somewhat of a good state to play and eventually win.”