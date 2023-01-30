Nnamani: There Is Widespread Rebellion In PDP – Keyamo

The chief spokesperson of the Tinubu presidential campaign team, Festus Keyamo has declared that there is widespread rebellion in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 elections.

He submitted in a statement on Monday that the insensitive decision of the PDP to go against the zoning arrangement in choosing its 2023 presidential candidate has caused sharp divisions within the party.

Keyamo said though many people are not expressing it, the results will show during the February 25 presidential election.

The APC chieftain however commended Senator Chimaroke Nnamani who is a chieftain of the PDP but is openly supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

According to Keyamo, “This is the widespread rebellion within the PDP because of its insensitivity to the zoning arrangement in the country between the North and the South. Many more are not expressing it openly like this, but the results will show on February 25th! Daalu, Senator Nnamani. My respect.”

Why I’m Supporting Tinubu

Naija News earlier reported that Chimaroke Nnamani, has given his reasons for supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Nnamani alongside other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti and Imo states were suspended from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Subsequently, the PDP chieftain’s posters with Tinubu and different slogans were sighted online showing his full support for the APC flag bearer.

Giving his reason for supporting Tinubu, Nnamani claimed that the PDP had breached its constitution to disallow the South the opportunity to run for the presidency.

According to him, the PDP constitution specifies that key political offices be rotated between the North and South to ensure equity, justice, and fairness.