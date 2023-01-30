IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Alleged Poisoning – Ohanaeze Tells S’East Govs What To Do

Governors from the South Eastern part of Nigeria have been admonished to contact President Muhammadu Buhari for clarification on reports that the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is being poisoned.

Naija News understands a report has been making the rounds claiming that Kanu, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), is systematically being poisoned.

IPOD Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, also alleged in a weekend statement that the DSS hasn’t allowed Kanu to have access to a doctor since December.

Reacting to the uncertain claims, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, in a statement issued on Monday (today), urged South-East governors to investigate the allegations against the DSS and federal government.

Naija News reports that the apex Igbo socio-cultural group made the call in a statement through its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro.

It urged the Federal Government to allow the IPOB leader full access to his doctors. “Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South East governors will investigate the allegations of the poisoning of Nnamdi Kanu. FG should allow family doctors to assess Nnamdi Kanu so that Ndigbo can quench the incitement of violence.

“The South East governors should quickly reach out to President Buhari to ascertain the degree of the alleged sickness of Nnamdi Kanu,” Isiguzoro told Daily Post.

Meanwhile, the DSS has dismissed all IPOB’s claims about the treatment of its leader who is in their custody.

An operative of DSS who spoke to journalists on basis of anonymity said the issue with Kanu was political therefore Nigerians should disregard the report of him being poisoned.

He maintained that the separatist is being treated well. According to the DSS operative, the allegation levelled against the agency by IPOB was a lie, and that they have no reason to deny Kanu from seeing his doctors.

The DSS source submitted that “Nnamdi Kanu can’t be denied access to his doctors, and what is happening to him is political. Even if the prisoner is a hardened criminal, we treat him well, so Kanu’s case is not different.

“There is no truth in the claim that DSS is poisoning Kanu; it’s all a lie – he has access to his doctors. However, he has his medical issues, but he is not denied access to his doctors.

“You know we should not expect anything good from IPOB, their issue and agenda are against the government so disregard all these reports.”