I Rescued Atiku From Being Roasted Like Goat Meat By Obasanjo – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has revealed how he rescued Atiku Abubakar from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his former principal had a running battle for years.

Obasanjo and Atiku, however, reconciled in the build-up to the 2019 general election, which saw him endorse the former vice president.

The former president, however, in 2022 dropped Atiku for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Tinubu while speaking at a campaign rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday, said Abubakar and PDP are just about stomach infrastructure.

He said, “They don’t have a mandate; what they have is ice cream. It has melted. I am the one that rescued him from Obasanjo who wanted to roast him like goat meat.

“He ran away to Dubai, and when the election came again, he came for stomach infrastructure. He came to Lagos. We rehabilitated him and gave him a ticket but he wasted it and used it to collect money.

“He faced Obasanjo, faced Buhari and failed. He failed with Jonathan. He failed in all his subjects.

“You better watch him before he starts selling the little palm trees that you have left. What we need to do is to develop our country. We have enough gas reservoirs on our land.

“Akwa Ibom, you will not suffer again. That boy [Emmanuel Udom] that brought Atiku here, that calls himself governor, tell him enough is enough. He lived in my backyard in Lagos. If not that we are one, I’d have driven him home.”