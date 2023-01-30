Former Olori of Ife, Prophetess Naomi Sparks Reaction At Recent Event With Dance Moves (Video)

The former Olori Of Ife, Prophetess Seyi Naomi has caused a stir after she was spotted at a recent event

This is coming after the mother of one was spotted ‘dancing away’ joyfully at the birthday ceremony of popular Nigerian clergy woman, Funke Felix-Adejumo.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, the prophetess captioned it: “Just before today ends officially,let me say that yesterday January 28,we came out amongst other men and women of substance to celebrate an icon; a pacesetter,who has made a huge impact in the videyard of God.It’s a brand new season, mama.”

Watch the video below;

Many of her followers showered encomiums on her for finding happiness again after leaving the palace.

“Really happy that you left the palace because egbe isu ko ni yan I was upset initially but seeing the set of wives in the palace now you made the best decision of leaving,” impeccablelydia wrote.

“Oba of Ife married 10 women just to replace her”, dinmanatural wrote

pes_beddings wrote: ”She served Oba breakfast, he had to marry 10 to replace her, Oba was Pained!”

anikyabolade wrote: “One and only Mama tadenikawo happiness is yours forever 🤍 my queen keep shining 💗 is the last slide for me with queen mother to Sha prapra 👑❤️may you leave long to eat the fruit of your labour Inchall Allah 🙏 iku ojiji oni gbayi lowon won.”

debbie__berrie wrote: “Oba seeing this video now, na 5 wives more straight up”

tubolayefapeculiar wrote: ”The woman that made him marry 10 at once.”

chisomzain wrote: “U remain the prettiest of all.”