FA Cup Fifth Round Draw: United Get Derby Or West Ham

The English Football Association announced the fixtures for the FA Cup Fifth Round on Monday and one of the most anticipated fixtures in the round is Manchester United vs Derby County or West Ham United.

This fixture means that any team between Derby County and West Ham United that wins the ongoing FA Cup fourth-round replay, will face the Premier League giants.

Also, Wrexham will play Tottenham in the FA Cup’s fifth round if they beat Sheffield United in their rematch from the fourth round. On Sunday, the National League team held their Championship opponents to a 3-3 draw.

Manchester City will strive to avoid an upset against Championship team Bristol City.

If the Hatters win their replayed FA Cup fourth-round game against Grimsby, they might play Nathan Jones’ Southampton squad against Luton in a subsequent rematch.

While Brighton, who on Sunday eliminated reigning champions, Liverpool, will visit Stoke, Leeds will travel to Sunderland or Fulham.

Below are the FA Cup Fifth Round Fixtures:

Leicester vs Blackburn or Birmingham

Stoke vs Brighton

Wrexham or Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Fulham or Sunderland vs Leeds

Bristol City vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Derby or West Ham

Ipswich or Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood

When will the FA Cup Fifth Round kick-off?

The FA Cup Fifth round will kick off on February 27. It is a one-legged knockout round of matches. If the round ends in a draw after regular time, the teams involved will play extra time and then penalty shootouts if necessary.