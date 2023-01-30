Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea Place New Outrageous Bid For Benfica Star

Chelsea have submitted a bid of 120 million euros for Enzo Fernandez, an Argentine midfielder currently playing for Benfica.

If Benfica falls for this offer and Enzo Fernandez joins Chelsea, it would be a record-breaking British transfer deal.

It has not yet been determined whether the Blues’ rumored installment-based offer will be accepted following this new bid.

The cost, though, will surpass the £100 million Manchester City spent on Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021 if the deal is approved.

When Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar, Fernandez was named the young player of the tournament.

Roger Schmidt, the manager of Benfica, claimed that Chelsea’s pursuit of Fernandez was “closed” and that Benfica had previously accused Chelsea of attempting to stir up trouble.

But if there had been no sign that an offer may be accepted, it’s unlikely that the Premier League team would have made a fresh one.

Meanwhile, Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes has left Flamengo for Wolves, where he will play for the next five and a half years.

The 21-year-old, who is now Julen Lopetegui’s sixth signing, was acquired by Wanderers for a rumored £15 million.

Wolves, who outbid French team Lyon to capture Gomes, have the option to extend his contract by one more year.

In 86 league games for his local team, he has scored once, and in 2022, he won the Copa Libertadores.

Gomes, who made his professional debut in November 2020, also helped Flamengo win the domestic cup and the Brazilian Serie A league championship.

With seven points out of a possible 15, Wolves have moved up to 17th in the Premier League, outside the relegation zone on goal differential.