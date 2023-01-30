Deputy Chief Whip, Sabi Abdullahi Denies Crisis Between Buhari And Tinubu

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Sabi Abdullahi on Monday denied the existence of any form of crisis between President Muhammadu Buhari and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that his reaction is a sequel to speculations from different quarters that there might be a faceoff between the president and the APC flag bearer.

According to Abdullahi, the APC is intact and the only focus of the party now is to deliver it to victory at the forthcoming polls.

The deputy chief whip during the commissioning of the newly rehabilitated Borgu Township Stadium in Niger State said all the party wants is someone who can consolidate Buhari’s achievements, and. Tinubu is the only one ideal for the job.

Speaking about Tinubu’s outburst over the ongoing naira redesign and fuel scarcity in Abeokuta last week, he said it was not an attack on the president.

The APC chieftain advanced that the APC Support Group, is working day and night “In all corners of this country to galvanise support just as our presidential campaign council are going from state to campaign asking Nigerians to be supportive and their word is their bound.”

He submitted that “All I want to tell you is that we are working very hard to deliver our party, our party is intact. Because of the good work our father (Buhari) has been doing.

“He (Buhari) is aware and very patriotic so he needs his legacy to be sustained and that is why he said he is a democrat, he is going to allow the democratic process to take place.

“That is leadership and that is how our presidential candidate emerged. As we are going to the national election, we believe as the President of this country his duty is to make sure that there is a credible election.

“We are asking for a credible election and we are going to anchor our victory on a credible election and that is why we are working very hard.”