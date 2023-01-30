Buhari: Keyamo Reveals What Atiku Plans To Do Few Days To Election To Get Northern Votes

The spokesperson of the Tinubu presidential campaign team, Festus Keyamo has declared that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar can’t get bulk votes from the north in the 2023 election.

He submitted that Atiku is thinking of getting bloc votes from the north but can’t automatically inherit the 12 million votes of President Muhammadu Buhari just because he is from the region.

According to Keyamo in a Twitter statement on Monday, Buhari got the block votes because of his legacy of honesty and forthrightness which he built over many years.

The Tinubu campaign spokesperson however pointed out that Atiku on his part lacks these qualities.

He alleged that Atiku has plans to stir up religious and ethnic sentiments a few days before the February 25 polls in order to swing votes from the northern region in his favour but the plan will not work because northerners have written him off as a dishonest and untrustworthy person.

The APC chieftain finished his statement by writing Buhari is not Atiku.

Keyamo wrote on his Twitter account: “The problem with Atiku is he thinks Buhari just woke up to get 12 million votes in the kitty from a section of the country because of ethnicity. No. Buhari built a legacy of honesty & forthrightness over the years. Atiku’s legacies are DIRECT OPPOSITES of these.

“In the final days to voting, Atiku plans to unleash all manners of religious and tribal sentiments to sway voters in the North. Unfortunately for him, the North has since written him off as an untrustworthy and dishonest person not worthy of their bulk support. #AtikuIsNotBuhari”