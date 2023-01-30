Anger As Woman Charges 1000 Naira For PVC Collection In South-East

A video capturing the moment a woman, suspected to be a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, charging registered voters N1,000 to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards has sparked outrage on social media.

In the viral video, the woman, who held a bag containing PVCs, was seen charging one thousand naira, saying it was the cost of bringing the cards to their supposed ward by a certain official suspected to be an INEC staff.

She was heard saying in Igbo that, “If you don’t want to pay, you can go to your local government headquarters. You will pay the transport fare.”

Those at the scene protested against paying the money, saying, “This is a bad impression. This kind of thing cannot happen in the North. It is not good. After we blame [President] Buhari.”

And another voice in the video said: “You can’t be collecting N1, 000 to give people their PVCs. This is very bad. You are on video, and I will market you. It is meant to be free.”

The unnamed woman carried her bag and left the scene, while cursing the people for refusing to pay. She was uttering ‘God punish you’, ‘may you become mad’.

The state where it happened was not disclosed, but one of the protesters mentioned Njaba local government, which is in Imo State.

The person who shared the video wrote, “We have bn told by @inecnigeria that #PVCs are free at point of collection. Yet officials of the Commission are using it to make money & abuse citizens.”