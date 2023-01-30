Akeredolu Predicts Landslide Victory For Tinubu

The governor of Ondo, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has predicted that Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, would win the general election next month by a landslide.

On Monday, Akeredolu intensified his grassroots effort in support of Tinubu while pleading with voters to choose someone qualified to fix the country.

The governor made this plea at an Ondo town campaign event for the Ondo Central senatorial race.

Akeredolu used the platform to campaign for every other party candidate running for a seat in the National and State Assemblies. The candidates received party flags from him at the event.

At the event, more than 350 members of the Peoples Democratic Party decamped to the ruling APC.

Engr. Ade Adetimehin, the chairman of the Ondo APC, welcomed the defectors and announced that the party leaders would soon start ward-by-ward, unit-by-unit, house-by-house, and door-to-door campaigns to secure a landslide victory for the party in the general elections.

To exercise their right to vote during the election, he asked the people of Ondo to arm themselves with their PVCs.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has asserted that Nigeria’s problems cannot be resolved by a single government.

Buhari stated that it will take the efforts of numerous succeeding governments for the nation to emerge from its current predicament.

The president stated this at the Nigerian Bar Association’s state of the national conversation on security, the economy, and the administration of justice held in Abuja on Monday.

Buhari, who was represented by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, praised the NBA for the dialogue and said it will help the nation improve.

He said: “I would say no one government in this country would be able to solve the problems of Nigeria. But as we build on the precedent set by successive governments, not discarding completely what has been put in place, we would in the course of our desire to build a Nigeria of our dreams, be able to pick one or two things, on which we can concentrate and move.

”As a government, the outcome of this dialogue can be transmitted to us so that whatever resolutions are reached, that would become part of the documents that would prepare as we transit and hand over to an incoming government.”