Adeleke Hits Back At Justice Kume Over ‘BUGA’ Judgment

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has hit back at the Chairman of the state’s governorship election petition tribunal, Justice Terste Kume, over the mockery comments before ordering his removal from office.

Naija News recalls that the tribunal on Friday sacked the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and ordered INEC to present a certificate of return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

Kume cited issues of over-voting and mocked Adeleke before ordering his removal saying he ‘can’t go lo lo lo to Buga won’ and make merry based on a fraudulent election result.

‘Buga’ is a popular Nigerian song by, Kizz Daniel, and was also one of the songs played during the inauguration of Adeleke as Osun State Governor.

The dancing senator as he is fondly called responded to Justice Kume in a post shared via Twitter on Monday.

He expressed appreciation to the residents of Osun state especially PDP supporters for rejecting the tribunal judgment of Kume which he described as ‘BUGA Judgement’.

He further urged members of the party not to relent effort in wooing Osun people to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming election.

He wrote: “This evening, I attended the PDP stakeholders and leaders meeting where critical matters were discussed in preparation for the forthcoming election. I seized the opportunity to thank the people of Osun for their support and for rejecting the ‘BUGA’ judgement.

“In my remarks, I called on our Party leaders, candidates and members to go about their daily activities, door to door campaigns to make sure we deliver Osun State for PDP in the Feb. 25th general election. I assured them of my commitment to make Osun great again.”