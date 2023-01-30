34 Nigerian Soldiers Resign Amid Tough Security Challenges

No fewer than thirty-four gallant soldiers of the Nigerian Army have reportedly requested to be disengaged from service.

The soldiers, drawn from various formations of the army across the country, reportedly belonged to the junior cadres, including warrant officers, staff sergeants, sergeants, lance corporals, corporals and privates.

The soldiers are mostly at the war front, and their decision is frightening considering the timing, as the country is yet to overcome the worsening security challenges in some states.

Naija News learnt, however, that the Chief of Army Staff has since approved the formal disengagement of the gallant soldiers.

However, it was not disclosed if the list combines those embarking on voluntary retirement and those leaving the army on medical grounds.

It was clear, though, that none of the soldiers had attained retirement age or the mandatory years of service.

In a letter to the army chief under Reference NA/COAS/001, the soldiers quoted the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service soldiers/rating/airmen (Revised) 2017.

The approval of their voluntary disengagement, dated January 25, 2023, was signed by Colonel AC Unadgu and exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters during the weekend.

Unadgu was said to have directed the 34 soldiers to submit all military properties in their possession before saying bye to the force.

Corruption In The Nigerian Army

According to SaharaReporters, some sources had claimed to it that there had been issues of corruption in the Nigerian Army.

These, among other issues, are reportedly the reason why soldiers are being overwhelmed by terrorists in the Northeast. The news platform said some soldiers alleged the army is the epitome of deep-seated corruption.

They noted that corruption is affecting the prosecution of the anti-terrorism war in Northeast Nigeria.

There were lamentations recently, allegedly by army personnel deployed for counterinsurgency operations in Borno State. The personnel, according to reports, alleged that those who were to relieve them three months after they were asked to leave the battlefield had yet to resume.

The soldiers complained that they were being forced to confront Boko Haram militants, adding that their low morale and lack of willingness to continue to fight made it possible for terrorists to dislodge some military camps recently.

They complained of abandonment and accused the military authorities of keeping them on the front beyond their approved period of stay. It could be recalled that last year, over 500 soldiers in the Northeast and other operation theatres wrote to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen General Faruk Yahaya, seeking voluntary retirement.

SaharaReporters also quoted some personnel attached to the 198 Special Forces of the Nigerian Army in Borno to have accused their Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Abdulahi Hassan Ali, of corruption and financial mismanagement.

According to the news platform, the soldiers claimed Ali had been diverting their allowances. They also asserted that the unit would soon witness a complete breakdown of order and discipline over the unpaid allowances and alleged bad treatment by their commander.