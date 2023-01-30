2023: Wike Threatens To Hit PDP Leaders On Anti-Party Activities

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday threatened to hit back at the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over anti-party activities.

Naija News learnt that Wike stated this during the PDP campaign rally in Etche Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State.

Wike in his statement accused the National Working Committee of the party of working with the opposition.

The Rivers State Governor said, “Those of them in Abuja that are talking about anti-party [activities], we have caught them now. They are the ones doing their anti-party [activities].

“I have caught them now and I told them anti-party begets anti-party. You know we carried these small parties to court for failing to do what the law says – APC, SDP.

“The people in Abuja that say they are national have gone to collude with them to write our lawyer a letter that they should take their hands off, in order to kill the cases we filed.

“I will hit them back by tomorrow, there is nobody that touches us that will not get a wound on his body. Anybody that says he will touch us in Rivers State, I will give him many wounds on his body – and we have started it.

“We are voting for our people here. Now [that] you have told us you are doing anti-party [activities], we’ll show you what anti-party [activity] is. We have caught them red-handed. They are the ones that started anti-party [activities].

“We didn’t do anti-party [activities]. Anyway, it has been in their blood. Now, they have shown their hands. You, people, should just watch from tomorrow what will happen to them.”