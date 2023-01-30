2023: Whatever Action Taken Is Justified – Buhari Government Reacts To US Visa Ban On Nigerians Undermining Democracy

The Federal Government has reacted to the visa ban by the United States of America on some Nigerians undermining democracy.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed while responding to various requests from the media concerning the ban explained that any action taken against individuals who undermine democracy is justified.

Lai Mohammed stated this on Monday at the 20th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023).

He went on to state that no administration since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999 has shown more commitment to the democratic process than the Muhammadu Buhari government.

According to him, “No President since 1999 has been as unambiguous as President Muhammadu Buhari, in word and deed, with regards to leaving office after the constitutionally-stipulated two terms.

“Let me be clear, whatever action is taken against anyone who undermines this democracy that has been watered by the blood of many of our patriots is right and justified. For us as a government.

“The President has also given unprecedented support to INEC while also signing into law the Electoral Bill 2022 that Nigerians have hailed as a reason to have confidence in the electoral process.”

FG Approves Resumption Of Services At The Abuja-Kaduna Train Station

The Federal Government has approved the resumption of services at the Abuja-Kaduna train station.

The Board and Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation revealed in a memo made available to newsmen on Monday, January 30th, that services will commence at the station starting from Tuesday, January 31st.

Naija News recall that services was halted at the Abuja-Kaduna train days ago after a train derailed at the Kubwa station rail line.

“Subsequently, the Service will resume on Tuesday 31st January 2023 with the following daily schedule,” the memo released by the Director, Operations NRC, Niyi Alli, on Monday reads.

Below is the schedule for operation as revealed in the memo.

KA2 departs Rigasa at 0700

AK1 departs Idu at 10.00

KA4 departs Rigasa at 13.00

AK3 departs Idu at 16.00.

“However, on Wednesdays only KA2 Will depart Rigasa at 0700 and AK 3 will depart Idu at 16.00.

“The Corporation once again regrets any inconvenience our esteemed passengers may have experienced as a result of the temporary suspension of the service,” it added.