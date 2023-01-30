2023: Labour Party’s Rhodes-Vivour Outlines Plans For Lagos, Says He Won’t Condone ‘Agbero System’

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has outlined his plans in key sectors of the economy if elected as governor in the forthcoming polls.

According to him, he intends to provide employability skills to young people to tackle the problem of youth unemployment in the state.

Naija News reports that Rhodes-Vivour said contrary to the notion that unemployed youths are lazy, many of them actually want jobs to earn a decent living, and his government would work on that if given the mandate.

Speaking at ThePlatform debate for governorship candidates in the state on Sunday, Rhodes-Vivour submitted that “They want jobs, so we are going to ensure that we give them employability skills and domicile these skills at the local governments.”

Reeling out his plans for the health sector, the Labour Party chieftain explained that the problem of basic health would be tackled through the focus on preventive medicine and primary health care, as well as partnering with non-governmental organisations and educating the citizenry on how to access healthcare.

Speaking about his plan for flood and waste management issues in the state, Rhodes-Vivour raised the need to unbundle the water corporation system, have a wetland protection plan, and recycle waste to generate an alternative source of energy.

He also pledged to deliver about 160 kilometres of the rail network in four years, which he said will help to decentralise development in Lagos because centralization of development is one of the major problems in the development of the state.

The Labour Party flag bearer said if he is elected as governor, he won’t condone the ‘agbero system’ which he said has created a lot of safety hazards in the state.