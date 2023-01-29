Why I Pushed Fan Spraying Me Bundles Of Naira Notes – Iyanya Opens Up

Former Mavin artiste, Iyanya Mbuk, has explained the reason he pushed a yet-to-be-identified fan spraying money on him at a recent event.

Naija News reports that the singer had a stage performance at a recent event held in Lagos.

However, in the video that surfaced captured moment, Iyanya angrily pushed a fan who was spraying a bundle of Naira notes on him.

Reacting to a fan who called out the singer for putting up such an action, Iyanya explained that the fan while spraying money on him, slapped him with it.

He stressed that, he tried to stop him with his hands, but the guy continued; angered by the action, the singer maintained he was left with no choice but to push the fan off stage.

He added that no matter how much you spray a person, it was disrespectful to slap someone with it.

Iyanya said: “The guy kept slapping my face with the money and i tried to hold his hand and he continued. First no matter how much you are spraying, don’t slap someone with it, that’s disrespectful.”

Watch the video below;