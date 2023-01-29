Tinubu’s Camp React As Buhari, CBN Extend Deadline For Old, New Naira Swap

The camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to the extension of the deadline for the change of old N1000, N500 and N200 naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Naija News reports that the apex bank announced on Sunday (today) that it has gotten the consent of President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the initial deadline for the naira swap program from January 31st 2023 to the 10th of February.

Reacting to the development, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said the latest decision by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele in collaboration with President Buhari was commendable.

The APC-PCC said it was reasonable of the Nigerian leader and the apex bank to have listened to the voice of well-meaning Nigerians on the exigency of extending the deadline for the change of the old notes to the new ones.

In a statement issued hours after the CBN’s announcement, Director, Media & Publicity APC-PCC, Bayo Onanuga, praised President Buhari for his leadership and statesmanship.

He said the consent of the president on the extension of the naira swap program will enable Nigerians especially those in rural and remote areas to have more time to change their old notes and avert the panic that would have followed.

Onanuga also applauded the APC standard bearer, Tinubu, for raising concern over the sufferings being faced by Nigerians in the course of compliance with the currency swap.

Naija News recall that Tinubu, during his presidential rally held in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, last week took a swipe at the apex bank and the national oil giant, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), over trauma being experienced by Nigerians in sourcing for new notes at the banks and getting petrol at retail outlets across the country.

The APC PCC noted that “Asiwaju Tinubu didn’t take the easy road by shying away from what would have caused serious inconvenience for our teeming masses.”

The statement read: “We want to commend the Central Bank of Nigeria and Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele for listening to the voice of well-meaning Nigerians on the exigency of extending the deadline for change of old N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes to the new ones.

“Following difficulties experienced by Nigerians across the country from getting the new notes via ATMs and over the counter from Banks, many Nigerians especially requested for an extension of the 31 January 2023 deadline.

“We welcome the 10 days extension of the deadline and the additional seven days of grace.

“This window will enable Nigerians especially those in rural and remote areas to have more time to change their old notes and avert the panic that would have followed.

“We especially commend Presidential Muhammadu Buhari for approving this extension and for his leadership and statesmanship.

“In the same vein, we praise our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his forthrightness in addressing the concerns of Nigerians at his campaign rally in Abeokuta last week.

“Asiwaju Tinubu didn’t take the easy road by shying away from what would have caused serious inconvenience for our teeming masses.

“Asiwaju showed leadership and compassion for the welfare of Nigerians, at the most appropriate time.”