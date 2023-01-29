PVC Collection: INEC Speaks On Multiple Registration

A stern warning has gone out to electorates who are involved in double or multiple registrations by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the collection of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The report is coming at the time the commission extended the collection deadline of PVCs to February 5, 2023.

According to the commission, those involved in double and multiple registrations will not be given their cards if discovered.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of, the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye made the revelation in a statement on Saturday.

He said the one-week extension would be the final extension for the PVCs collection.

The commission made this known in a statement issued on Saturday by Okoye.

Recall that the electoral umpire earlier fixed the collection deadline as Sunday, 29th January 2023.

But following a meeting on Saturday, 28th January, Okoye said the commission has extended the deadline by seven days to ensure that registered voters have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming election.

Reiterating its stand, the INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said even though the commission would not hesitate to take additional measures to ensure that all citizens have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs but those with double registration won’t be condoned.

The INEC boss said “Arising from reports from the various States and discussions with Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Commission has decided to further extend PVC collection in all its Local Government Offices nationwide by an additional one week.

“The ongoing collection of PVCs nationwide will therefore continue and end on 5th February 2023.

“Those that engaged in double and multiple registrations should not bother visiting any of the Commission’s Offices as the Commission did not print their PVCs.”