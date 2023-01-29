Popular Nigerian Singer Loses Wife To Cancer

Nigerian singer, Chukwudi Agali, popularly known as Chuddy K, has lost his wife, Racheal, to cancer.

Naija News reports that the singer made the announcement in a post via his Instagram page on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

He expressed disbelief concerning the loss, adding that the deceased fought hard for her life.

Sharing a picture of his wife, Chuddy K noted that he never imagined such a day would come early.

He wrote: “My queen is gone. I can’t believe am typing this. Never imagined a day like this would come so early.

“You fought hard for your life. You did not die of cancer. God called you because he loves you more than I do. RIP (Rest in Peace) Racheal my love.”

Duncan Mighty Denies Battling Ailment

Meanwhile, veteran Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty, has debunked the speculations making the rounds online that he is battling with an undisclosed ailment.

Naija News reports that the Port Harcourt hitmaker made this known in a video shared via his Instagram page, stating he is hale and hearty.

He called on his fans and followers to disregard the rumours that he is sick, peddled by some bloggers aimed at tarnishing his image.

According to him, he is currently at the stage of his career where it is too late to fail and he is also working on a massive project which would be beneficial to musicians in the south-south part of the country.