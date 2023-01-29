Peter Obi: Labour Party Supporters Sweep Abuja Streets To Woo Electorates

Supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi took to the streets of Abuja on Saturday for a clean-up to woo electorates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This is coming hours after Obi met with traders at the popular Banex Plaza in Wuse, Abuja, Naija News reports.

The former governor of Anambra State held a town hall meeting with the students of the University of Abuja was received by a mammoth crowd at the plaza’s entrance.

In collaboration with the Obi-Datti movement, a group of supporters under the Prof. Pat Utomi-led Big Tent Independent Obi-Datti campaign Organization took to parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday to win the heart of the residents with a cleaning exercise.

Naija News understands that the exercise was carried out in the Abuja metropolis, including Nyanya taxi and bus park situated at the popular Berger Round About, before moving to other parts of the territory.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Secretary General of the Big Tent, Dr Austin Kemie, said the event, like several others being held across the nation, was designed to educate Nigerians about the choices before they come on February 25th.

“We are here to announce to the nation, we are here to announce to everyone, men and women, brothers and sisters, that the time has come for us to own our nation, the time has come for us to retrieve Nigeria, to repossess Nigeria,” Kemie said.

Addressing journalists on what makes the candidate of the Labour Party different from his counterparts, Kemie said: “I want to give this illustration, please put our candidate and his opponents on a scale of preference, look at the antecedents of these candidates, my candidate Peter Obi and look at the candidates of other candidates from other political parties.

“Look at their antecedents. If these candidates are banks, for example, you that is asking me this question where are you going to bank your money? So, we are talking about antecedents of integrity in our own candidate; you can see what is going on with other candidates between the controversies surrounding these candidates of our rival parties.

“You can see all the confusion, accusations and counter-accusations. Did you see any of these controversies surrounding our candidate?

“There is nothing like that; they will tell you that Nigerians are tired of corruption. We want to clean up corruption from this country, we are going to clean up nepotism from this country, and we want a man who has a clean record of superintending over the affairs of Nigeria going forward.”